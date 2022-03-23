Editor’s note: Victoria resident Bill Pozzi was given an opportunity to travel to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees at a church. This is the fifth of his reports from Poland. Pozzi is a school teacher and Victoria County Republican Party chairman.
To get back into the United States, you must take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of your departure.
I was sitting in the Warsaw airport testing space waiting for my results. The guy next to me had desert boots on, so I asked him if he was going to the Ukraine and help or fight with Ukrainians.
He said he had been trying to get hold of a volunteer organization in Ukraine that would take him to the fight. He was a paramedic in Dallas and wanted to help the wounded get back in the fight.
This man had seen an ad on the internet and figured he might be of assistance. He was told to be at the train station on the Polish side of the border at a certain time. He waited eight hours and no one showed.
In the meantime, he met two other Americans who were going to assist, but were told to go 10 miles into Ukraine and wait at a junction in the road to be picked up. They never made the connection.
Twenty-four hours later, his original source reappeared and set up a pick-up point on the Ukrainian side at a bus stop. The paramedic thought this was strange and wondered why this Ukrainian would not take him to the headquarters facility in Poland, why all the misinformation so he left and decided to go back to Texas.
There has been a number of rumors that Russian operatives have tricked international volunteers, kidnapped and killed them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.