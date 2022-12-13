Alamdar S. Hamdani has been appointed and sworn in as the new U.S. attorney for 43 counties in South Texas.

Hamdani is the 24th person appointed by a president to fill the position and he is the first Asian American to hold the South Texas district's top spot. He was sworn in on Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane in McAllen, according to a news release.

Ryan K. Patrick held the position under the Trump administration. Since leaving the position, the duties were handled by Jennifer B. Lowery, the first assistant U.S. attorney who filled the spot on a temporary basis.

The new U.S. attorney thanked the previous leadership and said he wanted to carry on the traditions he had learned, according to a news release. He recalled how, at his orientation 15 years ago on becoming assistant U.S. attorney, former U.S. Attorney Don DeGabrielle spoke about the high standards expected of federal prosecutors.

Hamdani also said the last eight years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Texas were a “dream come true.” He told those in attendance at his swearing-in ceremony how he came to the United States as an immigrant from England almost 40 years ago and cited the beauty of being a part of his adopted home.

In his new role, Hamdani is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the seventh-largest district in the nation. The district covers seven U.S. District Court divisions with federal district courts in Victoria, Houston, Galveston, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen and Laredo. The U.S. Attorney's Office, headquartered in Houston, has branch offices in all seven divisions.

President Joe Biden nominated Hamdani to serve as U.S. attorney on Nov. 14, based on recommendations of Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz. He was confirmed by the full Senate on Dec. 6.

Hamdani has been with the Justice Department since 2008. He most recently led the team prosecuting national security and official corruption crimes. Earlier, he served in the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. He also was a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

He joined the Justice Department from a legal partnership focusing on civil rights matters. In 2003, he helped form the South Asian Bar Association of North America, holding various leadership positions, including president from 2007 to 2008.

Hamdani had also been an adjunct professor at the University of Houston Law Center while serving as assistant U.S. attorney. He received his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 1999 and his B.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993.