Port Lavaca and Magnolia Beach firefighters were dispatched to 78 LaJoie Ave. in Alamo Beach at 1:15 a.m., said Capt. Boyd Staloch, of the Port Lavaca Fire Department. Alamo Beach is an unincorporated community about 4 miles southeast of Port Lavaca.
Port Lavaca Fire Department Capt. Boyd Staloch said Tuesday that an investigation into the Beach House fire is still underway, and they think the fire started in the master bedroom.
Contributed
Heat and smoke from damaged rooms surrounding the house's master bedroom, attic and roof.
Continued
Port Lavaca Fire Department Capt. Boyd Staloch said Tuesday that an investigation into the Beach House fire is still underway.
Contributed
The burned remains of an Alamo Beach home occupied by a family.
Contributed
Port Lavaca and Magnolia Beach firefighters were dispatched to 78 LaJoie Ave. in Alamo Beach at 1:15 a.m., said Capt. Boyd Staloch, of the Port Lavaca Fire Department. Alamo Beach is an unincorporated community about 4 miles southeast of Port Lavaca.
Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.