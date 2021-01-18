Competitors at the 69th Annual Texas State Championship Domino Tournament played in teams of two. Teams who lost earlier in the day played in the consolation tournament, which was won by Philip Williams and Ed Kacer, both of Ganado.
HALLETTSVILLE — Competitors came two-by-two from across the U.S. and just down the road for the 69th annual Texas State Championship Domino Tournament on Sunday.
Fifty-one teams of two competed in Straight Dominoes, a game of numbers and concentration, for the championship and possibly a step closer to their name and photo being placed on the Hall of Fame at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville, where the championship has been played for decades. Among the teams were competitors as young as 10 years old from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and elsewhere.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
