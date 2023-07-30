With the "Barbie" film capturing the cultural zeitgeist, the Crossroads Art House launched Barbie Night, its first makeup class, Saturday.
While the event wasn't the massive runaway hit that the film has been, it was a treat for those in attendance all the same.
"We were at a meeting downtown talking among creatives about having arts in more stuff, and I don't know how I said it, but essentially I said, 'What about makeup,' and everyone said 'yes,'" local makeup artist Mike Michael said.
Someone noted the Barbie film was coming up and from there it was decided to launch the makeup lessons with a theme inspired by the film, Michael said.
Those at the Crossroads Art House not only got to see Lynn Garcia, 23, a Victoria resident and a local social media influencer, getting a Barbie makeover, they also got to make their own Barbie shoe cell phone holders out of clay.
They molded the clay into high-heel stilettos, flattening the clay out with rolling pins, cutting and carving the clay into the the desired shape and uniting the heel with the shoe.
"Being involved in the arts and to get my hands in the clay again was just so enjoyable," Victoria resident Philip Hernandez said. "I haven't had a chance to touch clay since I graduated college about five years ago, so it was great as an artist and being out in the community."
As an artist, Hernandez said it is great to see so many people engaging creatively after the movie.
"It's just great for individual creativity," he said.
Garcia in her bright sparkling pink jersey, with fiery red hair and pink sunglasses in her hair was over the moon with the makeover.
"I love it," she said. "It's definitely fun to have someone else do your makeup."
Garcia is a big Barbie fan, so getting to take part in the event was a joy as she dolled up like one of her favorite childhood toys even though she wasn't doing much afterward.
"That's how I grew up. My mom would always get dolled up literally just to get the mail or wash the dishes, and I'm the same way, too," she said. "I think these events are fun because you get to be out in the community, meet new people and share idea and also express yourself."
While attendance was sparse at Barbie Night, Michael and Claire Santellana, Crossroads Art House owner, plan on continuing these type of events.
"I feel like the more people learn about these sort of events and see what happens more people will come," Michael Santellana said.
Claire Santellana can't wait to see the art portion of the event finished when they get glazed at a later date.
She plans to always have a an art project compliment the makeup lesson to enhance the experience for attendees and split the groups to make the lessons a more manageable size.
Overall, Santellana felt the event was a success and is looking forward to seeing the makeup lessons grow, particularly around October.