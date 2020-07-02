FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott adjusts his mask after speaking in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Thursday, July 2, ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp up of the Republican's efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Local officials expressed support for Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask order issued Thursday.
The order applies to counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19 and requires individuals to wear masks indoors and in public when social distancing is not possible.
"Given the choice between a mask order and a business shutdown order, I would take the former over the latter any day of the week," said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. "I know a lot of folks don’t like the idea of this, but i think this is a situation where we need to show a little bit of patience and a little bit of grace. We are all in this together, and it’s something we all need to take seriously."
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
