Since last year, the City of Victoria and Victoria County have been deliberating what to do with the funds they received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
However, nonprofits are facing challenges with what the funds could be used for and, in the case of the Humility Project, those needs are immediate, homeless advocates said.
Nonprofit officials are asking local government to provide the American Rescue funds as quickly as possible because of those needs. But local government officials said they are reviewing the funds.
During the past 30 days, the Humility Project, a Victoria County nonprofit that provides support for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, has been providing warming shelters to area people experiencing homelessness. During the most recent cold snap Feb. 3-6, the warming center at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Victoria hosted 57 people during three nights.
Local people experiencing homelessness received food, blankets, clothes and other necessities that were donated by the community, but ultimately the help is temporary. People who have been homeless for years and in some cases almost a decade would have to go back on the streets and try to endure the elements and the possibility of being arrested.
When they are back on the streets, it makes case managing those who have a desire to get housed difficult, said Kim Pickens, Humility Project co-founder and director. Often organizations can lose track of people they a working with for months at a time, just by the nature of homelessness, which can make delivering resources to someone trying to progress to being homed a lengthy process, Pickens said.
Jackey Herrera, who is currently homeless in Victoria County, was one of the people at the warming shelters. He has been homeless for almost a year and a half.
Since becoming homeless as result of a family dispute, Herrera has bounced around the Crossroads from Edna to Bloomington and back to Victoria.
Through all that time he had no idea where to start or where to go to get housed and back into society, before coming to Pickens' warming shelter in January. There Pickens has helped point Herrera in the right direction, and he is hopeful his time homeless will end soon, he said.
"What would have helped initially is someone coming to me and saying, 'Hey, these are all the resources that are available to you during this troubled time,'" Herrera said.
Getting that knowledge of resources and the time and space to utilize them early on is key, because if people stay homeless too long they could remain lost, he said.
Pickens has a solution she hopes receives funding through the American Rescue Plan Act funds. She's proposed creating a sanctioned encampment that provides temporary housing along with resources to guide the homeless to permanent housing.
There are limited shelter options in Victoria, and there are encampments across the county, including some people who advocates may not be aware of, Pickens said. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1925 into law, banning encampments in public spaces but allowing local governments to designate space on government owned properties for those experiencing homelessness. Encampments must be approved by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
The idea of a sanctioned encampment is an evolution of the housing first philosophy, which prioritizes permanent, stable housing first to allow a person stability to maximize their ability to use the services available to them.
The housing first approach has shown that those housed tend to do much better than those receiving treatment as usual, according to a 2019 BMC Public Health research article, which did a randomized control trial in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, over two years. Housing first participants tended to be housed faster and spent more time stably housed. They showed greater gains in quality of life, psychological integration and perceived recovery than those who received treatment as usual.
Chronic homelessness costs U.S. taxpayers anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 a year, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness in 2017.
When the City of Victoria received $14.5 million in funds from the $350 billion American Rescue Plan Act, the city used some funds to recover lost revenue and asked for community input to see where there was a need for the remaining $9.5 million. The funds aren't earmarked for anything specific.
In July, the city showed it had received more than 60 proposals in areas such as community grants, 29%; utilities, 23%; tourism, 20%; broadband, 7%; and economic development, 5%.
This was just the initial conversation. In seven months, Pickens said she hasn't had a follow-up conversation with the city about her proposal. That's led to her speaking at City Council Feb. 1 to ask what the delay is and to illustrate the need for the funds now, with the cold snap that would arrive two days later, Pickens said.
There hasn't been a delay, said Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said. Instead, the city is still going through a review process for the fuds, he said. The city is expected to finalize their recommendations for how the remaining $9.5 million will be spent in March. .
The city has many needs, and city council has tasked staff to prioritize projects that would be transformational with the remaining $9.5 million.
Because of that priority, there may not be enough left over to fund a of lot the proposals when recommendations are made. Some the cost estimates on some of the city needs that are waiting on a finalized price quote may take much of the funds, he said.
The city needs to determine the costs of its most important projects before looking at other proposals, like Pickens'.
The major needs include:
- The city's wastewater monitoring system for the city's waste water treatment levels is over 20 years old and was identified as a weak point after Winter Storm Uri last year. If they had a more modern system last year, it could have mitigated some of the issues during the freeze, Garza said.
- A study of the city's stormwater and sewer systems to look where stormwater is bleeding into the sewer system and taxing the capacity of the wastewater treatment facilities to the point that it has to be shut down. The concern was brought to the city's attention by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Garza said. The study could cost the city $4 million. City officials are looking at various funding options, he said. The city is currently negotiating with a company to do the study in phases to spread the cost out over time, he said.
- Upgrades to the city's broadband internet infrastructure.
The stormwater and sewer systems study alone takes about half the remaining American Rescue Plan funds. If updating the stormwater and sewer system is $3 million, and city council decides they want to use the funds in total to pay for it, that takes funds down to $2.5 million and if broadband needs are $2 million it leaves just $500,000 left, Garza said.
That's why these conversations needed to take place first before recommendations could be made, he said.
The funds won't be the end of the conversation for proposals like Pickens'. There will be other funding opportunities including community block grants, he said.
Receiving funds from the county is a possibility, but not only does the county have needs that far exceed the $17.9 million they received from the American Rescue Plan Act, the state may not allow the county government to help nonprofits in certain situations by law, Victoria County Commissioner Clint Ives said.
The county has waited on finalization of guidelines on the American Rescue Act funds before doing anything beyond lost revenue. Many times in dealing with money from the federal government, it comes with a lot of boxes that have to be checked, or they could ask for the funds back even after they've been distributed, Ives said.
The county formed a committee to decide how the funds would be used in January, which Ives is on.
They are only in the preliminary stages at the moment, but the community requests they've gotten already exceed the funding they've received from the federal government, before accounting the county projects, he said.
There is a good possibility there will be funds for nonprofits from the county, but they would need to see what some of the price tags on some the needs are before Ives could say with certainty.
As for as Pickens' proposal, Ives said, it's difficult as a budget officer to make decision about nonprofits.
"We can find an immediate need with every nonprofit in town, and our hearts go out to the homeless population, it's a sad situation," Ives said. "How do you tell the welfare advocate groups and the rescue groups, 'We kind of want to focus on addiction instead of you guys?' So we have to have to have these conversations."
The conversation around these funds is expected to be a topic of focus throughout all Texas counties, as getting funds from the federal government like this is unprecedented, Ives said.
As for Pickens, she plans to make her encampment happen regardless of whether she gets funds or not, but she wishes the city would show support for it.
"My understanding is that infrastructure projects are very minimal things that can happen underneath this act, so I guess I'm a little confused and disappointed that transformational means more infrastructure versus investing in people."
Funds going to Pickens' project would be a boon for those seeking to get housed and get back into society like Herrera.
"With funds like that, with somebody responsible, it'd be a lot easier for them to funnel them in the right direction instead of the same old same old drug addiction, mental health issues and things of that nature," Herrera said. "I wouldn't have fallen so far if I would have run into Ms. Kim a lot sooner."
