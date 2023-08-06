Growing up in a household of eight children, Cesar Ornelas, businessman and owner of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, didn’t have much and sometimes would have to go to school without shoes, resulting in other kids ridiculing him.
Since 2017, Ornelas has been doing his part to make sure local children don’t have to go through that experience by giving away shoes each year. Over 600 children received shoes at this year’s giveaway Saturday at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
“The shoes are very important to me because everybody is backpacks, school supplies, but one of the most expensive thing is shoes,” Ornelas said.
Ornelas provides three different shoe giveaways with his businesses, one in Victoria, one in the Midland and Odessa area and one in the Rio Grande Valley.
He gets the shoes wholesale from a distributor in California, with brands such as Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Under Armour, Fila and more.
Working with the Victoria Independent School District Foundation, families in need are identified and invited to receive shoes for their children, Ornelas said. They come and get measured for shoe sizes and a week later receive their shoes.
“Shoes are like $60-100 a piece,” he said. “I remember not having shoes, so it is an issue that was near and dear to my heart. ... I always want to give back and I get a feeling that’s unreal when I do that makes it all worthwhile.”
Children lined up around the funeral home on Saturday before the event started, Ornelas said. The giveaway actually had to start early because the funeral home didn’t want the families standing in the heat.
Each family filled the pews as their children waited to try on their shoes.
Ornelas thanked the volunteers from the DeLeon Club and the VISD Foundation for making the event possible.
“It couldn’t happen without them,” he said.
For Jenny Pineda, 26, of Victoria, a single mom to two boys, Daniel Pineda, 8, and Desmond Pineda, 5, getting the shoes is a blessing that will allow them to spend more money on groceries.
The two boys were antsy in the pews as they awaited their new shoes, but soon after they held the shoeboxes tight to their chests as they stepped from the funeral home.
“They’re boys, so they go through shoes very fast, but I told them to be grateful for whatever they get,” Pineda said. “I’m very grateful to the community for doing this.”