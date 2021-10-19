After a prolonged discussion over whether to shorten the required number of days an impounded dog must be held at Victoria County Animal Control, the Victoria City Council ultimately voted to keep the proposed five day requirement in the city code.
The proposed animal-related city codes were passed in a first reading on Oct. 5. During that meeting, animal control employees brought up concerns about the effect changing the impounded animal holding period from three business days to five could have on their operations.
