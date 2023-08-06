Victoria County Animal Services wants to expand its range of services with a new plan that will be presented to commissioners on Monday.
The county agency will partner with the Bloomington school district to have an animal control officer at Bloomington Elementary School.
The animal control officer will be in charge of teaching pet care and providing pet resources to the students and the community, said Mark Sloat, director of Victoria County Animal Services.
The animal control officer will be the primary officer for the Bloomington and Placedo areas to combat the problem of abandoned animals.
Roughly 20% of all animal service calls are in Bloomington, which is a disproportionately large percentage for the area and size of the community, Sloat said.
He said this new plan will be able to reduce service calls to the area and will mitigate the intake of animals.
"It is our intent to reach the children of the area in a positive way that will instill a lifelong understanding of loving pet care and inspire change in the entire community," Sloat said.
"With this commitment of resources and staff, we plan to show the citizens of the area that we value them and their pets," he said.
When Sloat was hired, he said one of his goals was to reduce the number of animals euthanized by the county.