After last year's event was canceled, Port Lavaca will host the 18th annual Tree of Angels ceremony in remembrance of victims of violent crime on Dec. 11.
This year's event, which will take place at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, will include a recorded welcome from Verna Lee Carr, the executive advisor of People Against Violent Crime, a presentation honoring more than 160 crime victims from the surrounding area and a candlelight vigil at dusk.
Mary Sue Woods, who founded the Port Lavaca Tree of Angels in 1999, said she hopes the event will provide solace for families who have lost loved ones as the holiday season approaches.
"It's hard during the holidays for families that have lost somebody," Woods said. "I can start talking to somebody that’s lost a son or daughter, and I’ll feel like I’ve known them all my life."
Nearly 50 Texas counties last year planned to participate in Tree of Angels events, although the pandemic led to many of those events being canceled.
In lieu of an in-person event, a virtual ceremony that included submissions from the Port Lavaca and other communities was broadcast from Austin last year.
This year's event will be "scaled back," Woods said, but she still wanted to be sure that "everybody's remembered." Families from Calhoun, Victoria and Jackson counties as well as neighboring towns like Goliad and Cuero are typically represented.
The Calhoun County Navy ROTC will present the colors at this year's event, and local officials including members of law enforcement will also be present.
Children from participating families will have the opportunity to hang a paper angel ornament on a tree and light the tree.
"I wanted to do something so all the victims would be remembered," Woods said. "I didn’t want anybody to be forgotten."
