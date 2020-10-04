Most demonstrators lined the west side of Navarro Street as part of Sunday's National Life Chain event. In the foreground, Lorie Johanson holds a sign with prayers written on the back for demonstrators.
Most demonstrators lined the west side of Navarro Street as part of Sunday's National Life Chain event. In the foreground, Lorie Johanson holds a sign with prayers written on the back for demonstrators.
Over the past 30 years, activists in support of tougher abortion policies have demonstrated in Victoria along Navarro Street. Now with a national election and a Supreme Court justice nomination on the American conscience, demonstrators at 2020's National Life Chain continued to spread the word.
Organizers Bernie and Robert Seale put together Victoria's National Life Chain on Sunday as part of a series of events carried out the same day in the U.S. and Canada to "change some peoples' minds and bring awareness," Bernie said.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.