La Shaundrea Harris speaks to the audience during a public prayer event on Saturday, July 4, at DeLeon Plaza. “In this time your friends aren’t going to save you, social media isn’t going to save you,” Harris said. “It’s going to be your relationship with God.”
Wanda Ulrey raises her arms during a public prayer event on Saturday, July 4 at DeLeon Plaza. "My heart is again to empower the youth to know how important it is to have the liberty to pray and worship in our nation," Ulrey said. "And that there is an agenda to take that away from America."
Bettey King prays to herself during a public prayer event on Saturday, July 4 at DeLeon Plaza. "I was thinking God that I have the freedom to come and pray and I have that freedom everyday," King said. "I love this country and I will continue to pray that we will have this freedom."
Two flags were affixed to the base of the DeLeon Plaza bandstand on Saturday afternoon. One was an American flag. The other was a white flag with a green pine tree in its center and the words “An Appeal To Heaven” underneath.
The pine tree flag, once a New England emblem, was used as a symbol of independence by George Washington during the Revolutionary War. As a crowd of 30 worshippers gathered around the bandstand for a public prayer event on July 4, several speakers invoked the flag as a symbol of America’s connection to the Christian faith.
Three prayers took place at the bandstand throughout the day, drawing about 80 people in total.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
