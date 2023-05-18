The Victoria Central Appraisal District Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Board Chair Lou Svetlik during its Wednesday meeting.
Svetlik was absent at the board meeting with his resignation effective as of May 12, according to his letter of resignation to the board.
"After over 20 years in public service, I Lou Svetlik resign my position and retire as appointed member of the Victoria Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, effective May 12, 2023. I feel that I have served to be a fair and honest steward of the public trust and have always allowed the truth to determine all of my decisions. I feel that my words and actions have represented my conservative values, and I have firmly and without reservations stood on principles of honesty, and fiscal accountability representing all citizens of Victoria County," his resignation letter said.
No reason was given beyond what is in the letter for Svetlik's resignation, District Chief Appraiser Keri Wickliffe said.
The board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to declare Svetlik's position vacated, at which point each of the taxing entities will have 45 days to nominate a replacement that the board of directors will fill with, acting Board Chair Jan Scott said.
Scott also serves as a council member for District 4 in Victoria.
"Mr. Svetlik spent a lot of years on this board and has spent a lot of years in public service, and we certainly appreciate all of the things that he has done," Scott said.
In other businesses, the board approved the scope for an International Association of Assessing Officers audit of the district.
The audit will be broad and encompass everything that isn't specifically governed by the state of Texas, such as the appraisal review board and the board of directors, Wickliffe said.
"How they are governed is specific to Texas, and IAAO is international," she said.
IAAO auditor Shannon Hiss will conduct the audit, Wickliffe said.
Board Member Jason Ohrt compared the process similar to how government agencies audit nursing homes where the scope is broad, but if they find a rabbit hole, they're going to go down the rabbit hole, he said.
"If they don't find any rabbit holes, you are doing good, but if they do, they are going to go down them," Ohrt said.
The board will vote to approve the contract for the IAAO audit at Tuesday's meeting.
The board also approved a preliminary budget for the district while protest season for appraised values is ongoing.
Wickliffe has already taken proactive steps to address some of the issues that caused a sizeable corrective increase in the tax value for this year's appraisals and put forward a preliminary budget for the district with the issues in mind she expects to hear back from the IAAO audit.
Among those issues are shorted staff, outdated hardware and outdated software, Wickliffe said. The appraisal district has eight appraisers, while one of similar size usually has about 12 appraisers. Phones that have been in place for about 15 years need to be updated, and there is a need for a software transition as the program the district is using is starting to be outdated for modern standards, she said.
During the most recent appraisal period the district was able to inspect more than 25,000 parcels of the more than 60,000 parcels within the county, she said.
The preliminary budget sets funding aside for needed training and to help rectify or progressively save for those needs, as solving all those needs at once is a substantial financial ask, she said. A final budget will be voted on in July.