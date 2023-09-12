Q: Are COVID-19 cases increasing?
A: Unfortunately, yes, COVID-19 cases have been increasing, which is a concern as the fall respiratory illness season approaches.
Over the last month or so, both Texas and the U.S. have seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. The Crossroads is no exception.
"We're definitely seeing an increase in cases here, too," said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director. "We're getting reports from the hospital, and it seems like they've been seeing a steady increase for about the last three weeks in terms of hospitalizations and patients that have COVID in the region."
This also includes the cases the health department sees directly, Gonzales said.
"We did see a big increase week-over-week two weeks ago. That was the last week of August, and we saw roughly a 65% increase week-over-week," he said.
However, last week there was a slight dip in cases from the recent trend, Gonzales said.
"Hopefully with the report we received Tuesday maybe we're starting to see a decline, so we hope that trend continues," he said.
With respiratory illness season coming soon, which is expected to be another severe season based on data from Australia's respiratory illness season this summer, the increase in COVID-19 cases is a concern, Gonzales said.
After last season, in which influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 were a stress on medical facilities, there is worry that it could end up that way again, he said.
A new booster was developed that is more tailored to the existing COVID-19 variants, but the health department is still waiting on the state to learn how it will handle the distribution, Gonzales said.
Outside of vaccination, the best thing people can do to protect themselves and others is stay home when they are feeling sick, he said. If they have to leave home for work or whatever reason, it is best to mask and engage in social distancing to keep others from getting sick. Another precaution is to regular wash your hands.