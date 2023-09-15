Two Week 4 area high school football games were canceled on Friday.
Industrial-Tidehaven and Edna-Sinton were canceled due to weather.
The Cobras' (2-1) game against the No. 3-ranked Tigers (3-0) was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Vanderbilt. It was also scheduled as the Industrial's homecoming game.
The No. 9 Cowboys’ (2-1) game against the Pirates (1-2) was scheduled to be played in Sinton at 7:30 p.m.
Industrial opens up District 15-3A, Division I play against Goliad on Sept. 22. Tidehaven's first District 14-3A, Division II game is against Rice Consolidated and is also scheduled for Week 5.
Edna is scheduled to have a bye week and then open District 15-3A, Division I play on Sept. 29 against Corpus Christi London.