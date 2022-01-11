As the omicron variant has brought a spread of positive COVID-19 cases to the area, school districts in the Crossroads have been adjusting their virus protocols for students and staff with one district closing its schools because of the upswing in cases.
Since students and staff have returned from winter break, Victoria school district is one of many area districts that has been affected by a surge of cases. As of Monday, 228 students had tested positive for COVID-19 and 119 staff members had, too, said Victoria Superintendent Quintin Shepherd.
In comparison to the return from winter break in 2021, this year’s cases have been higher, Shepherd said.
“Last January, we had 128 staff out due to COVID. Of the 128, 36 were positive for COVID. The remaining absences were due to close contact with a COVID positive individual,” he said.
Shepherd said as more cases are confirmed, it becomes difficult for the campuses to operate.
“The district is impacted anytime a staff or student is not in attendance. Students lose learning time and with a shortage of staff, it becomes difficult to operate a school,” he said.
Aside from COVID-19, flu infections are also prevalent during this season causing absences, but Shepherd said the district does not have data for those infections.
Shepherd said the district has not made major adjustments and is continuing to follow procedures and protocols from the Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services plan and the required/approved ESSER III.
He also noted the district hasn’t had to cancel or reschedule any athletic events due to COVID-19 this school year.
Over at Refugio school district, the district has seen at least 40 positive cases among students and staff with 84 people also quarantined due to close contact exposure. Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said the district will close from Wednesday until Tuesday to sanitize and disinfect campus facilities.
“Since we made that announcement earlier (Tuesday), we’ve had an additional six positive cases confirmed, so we made the difficult decision we’re going to close Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Gonzales said. “We’re giving time for everyone to heal and get through the infection and quarantine periods. And then secondly, to be able to sanitize all of our facilities so when we return on Tuesday, we’ll return to better circumstances.”
Protocols had been established and were followed by Refugio ISD, but Gonzales said the cases after winter break caught the district by surprise.
“We came back anticipating a situation like we experienced in the fall. We haven’t had a positive case since September so we were doing very well throughout the fall semester. So we were caught a little by surprise by the outbreak,” she said. “We’re just needing this time for our staff and students to heal and get well, and further sanitize from this outbreak.
“Hoping and praying for the best for our students and staff who were affected by COVID-19, and all students across the state and country who are experiencing this.”
Parents can stay updated through email, text messages and through the district’s Facebook page.
For Goliad school district, the protocols have not changed and are the same as they were before the holiday break, said Goliad Superintendent Stacy Ackerman.
Ackerman said he considers the guidelines more strict than those established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recently announced a shortened five-day quarantine period for those infected or exposed.
“We haven’t had much of COVID but we’ve had more colds and things of that nature,” he said.
According to its website, Goliad school district is in the Level One, Prevention Level, stating there’s a -3% active case rate at district and/or campus level.
The district has 15 positive COVID-19 cases among students and three among staff, as of Tuesday, according to the COVID-19 tracker found on Goliad ISD’s website.
Parents can continue keeping track of cases and current levels as cases go up. Ackerman said the district will continue to keep safety a top priority.
“The safety of our students and staff is always our foremost consideration of any decision we make,” he said.
