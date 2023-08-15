Arraignment dates for four former Industrial High School baseball players have been moved to September, according to court documents.
The arraignments, which are in district court, for Zachary Kuchler, Christopher Taylor McCrory, Cullen Stumfoll and Braxton Warren were set for Tuesday. They were rescheduled in August for Sept. 13.
The felony cases accuse the former varsity baseball players of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate in April. All four are 18 years old and will be tried as adults.
Since indictments were served to the four defendants in July, members of the Industrial school district community have raised questions surrounding the district’s initial handling of the situation, considering all four players remained eligible to compete in games after the incident.
All four also participated in graduation in May.
The reasoning for the arraignments’ delay was unclear.