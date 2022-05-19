Over the years, the art car parade has been an occasion that residents of Victoria have gotten to enjoy through the Five Points Museum's founder Ann Harithas.

However, with Harithas' death in December, the art cars have taken on additional meaning this year through a new art exhibit at the museum.

The exhibit, which opened in late April at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., will be on display through Sept. 11. It hosts a variety of art cars — all constructed out of various materials that highlight a theme of material culture.

"We call this show material culture, because in material culture the actual physical materials affect our human cultures, how we interact with each other," museum Chief Curator Maurice Roberts said. "I borrowed the term, because art cars are about materials — the transformation and how they may switch from one domain to another."

Each of the vehicles on display take materials from everyday life and use them to transform the vehicles into entirely new ones.

There is a car made out of seashells. There is a Chevy Suburban, which through creativity of the artist completely changes the vehicle's profile to look like a hearse made of airplane parts, urns, snow globes, a statue of the Virgin Mary and many other objects.

One of the most unique vehicles on display is called Spoonazoid, a vehicle that looks like a silver-scaled monster — made entirely out of spoons — that crawled out of the movies.

The artist made Spoonazoid out of leftover silverware from airlines after they stopped using metal silverware following 9/11, Roberts said.

"With art cars, the artists who make them don't always have drivability as their core motivation," Roberts said.

Every time Victoria hosts art car exhibits and parades, it gets a positive response from the community, he said.

"The car is just such a symbol of our culture. It's essential to how we work, how we play, and to see people transform a car like this or create an entirely new mode of transportation, I think it sparks their own imagination," Roberts said. "It sparks their own creativity, and it helps people break out of their own constraints and start thinking more creatively about their own lives."

Harithas, a Victoria native, founded the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in 2016 and had always been a big proponent of the art community in the region, Roberts said.

"It's always been important for her that art be accessible to everybody," he said. "She wanted to knock down the barriers that kept people from seeing art."

The art car in particular was a big passion for her. She was a key figure in starting the art car movement in Houston when she helped organize one of the first art car displays in 1998, Roberts said.

"It was so much fun for her," Roberts said. "When you drive a car like this down the street, people's faces light up. You can be driving by a guy who looks like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders, and he'll look up and see that, and whether it's because it's so cool looking, so absurdist or just so not what he was expecting to see, it changes people's days a little bit."

Although the art car parade in Victoria was canceled this year, Harithas was honored at the 2022 Houston Art Car Parade with the show being dedicated to her memory.

Harithas died when the museum was in the early stage of planning their parade this year, Roberts said.

"It wouldn't have been the right time to do it," he said. "She loved this place, and she loved Victoria, so we'll see what the future brings. We love that event, and it's a lot of fun to bring to Victoria."

However, at the museum's exhibit, there is a projection of Harithas' art cars from past parades in Victoria and Houston. The projection gives the illusion of seeing the parade on the museum's wall.

The projection display is a way of showing the collection that Harithas had such a passion for, Roberts said.