For years, downtown Victoria has struggled to gain a foothold in the community as a go-to spot, but the Downtown Victoria Art Walk among many other efforts seems to be changing that.
On what many called a near perfect day downtown Saturday, families were out with their children. Couples were out on dates, and in between all that was a downtown with a beating pulse. The Downtown Victoria Art Walk invited visitors to peruse local artists' work at 15 businesses in the heart of the city.
It was a day that was as cool and warm as many of the colors on display from Victoria's local artists.
This, however, wasn't always the case, as it was only just a few years ago that activity downtown was not nearly as lively as it was Saturday, said attorney Mickey Pachta, whose office has been in downtown Victoria since 1986.
Buildings would often stay empty with no tenants and no foot traffic, but that has changed as more and more businesses have moved into the downtown area, Pachta said.
In the last year, seven businesses opened or expanded in the downtown, resulting in a net gain of 29 jobs as result of the Victoria Main Street Program, according to a City of Victoria news release. The program also has yielded in the last year eight facade grants, which aid businesses with storefront renovations totaling $356,938.49 and a total of $2.4 million in public and private investment.
One of the programs started in the last year that has aided that by bringing people to the area is the art walk, which is done in collaboration with the Victoria Main Street Program, Victoria Art League, Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau and Crossroads Art House.
Saturday was the the third art walk, with the first event bringing 500 visitors, the second bringing 1,500 visitors and the third expected to bring similar numbers, art walk curator Claire Santellana said.
One of the businesses that opened in that time that has seen the impact of the art walk firsthand is Santa Rita Market, an eclectic Latin boutique gift shop.
Santa Rita Market soft opened the weekend of the first art walk in June and has seen how the traffic has grown from such art inspired events like the art walk, said Krystin Ortiz, Santa Rita Market's owner.
"(The art walk) is great for both the artist and the venue because the foot traffic it does bring," Ortiz said. "There are some people who still walk in here. We've been open for six months, and because this, I get people who go 'Oh, we didn't know y'all were here.' So it's great that it creates this sense of awareness."
In the case of dating couple Jacob Buesing and Renee Bates, this was true as through their first art walk they learned of places they would likely frequent again.
"I would definitely come back to visit all the places we got to visit today," Bates said.
The art events downtown have helped a lot in growing the presence of the downtown area, and people can feel the buzz in the area from them, said Geneieve Robles, Moonshine Drinkery's hospitality manager.
As far as the efforts from the city, Robles said it's nice now that people are listening. She encouraged those trying to bring more attention downtown to keep doing what they are doing.
However, there is still work to do to make downtown Victoria a go-to destination.
"I don't know if we've turned a corner yet," Pachta said, noting there is still work to be done with retail and restaurant options. Some attendees agreed with that sentiment.
Downtown Victoria resident Ruben Castro agreed with Pachta's sentiment about restaurants as it would give people more of a reason to visit downtown regularly with more options, he said.
Bates and Buesing also added they would like to see more events like the art walk more regularly, in addition to some more downtown graffiti art, so that the atmosphere the art walk creates can be an all-year thing.
As for the artists, it's allowed for many to get exposure, and in one artist's case, feeling like Victoria's art scene is close to being a much bigger deal.
"Victoria is a little hidden gem, and it's going to get more exposure as we continue to do things like this," Victoria artist Jaime Vargas said.
Other people are going to see from surrounding areas and bigger cities as well, and they are going to start recognizing the art scene in Victoria, Vargas said.
"We're not stuck in the stone age no more," Vargas said. "We're getting more modern, and everyone is getting more hip to the art scene and everything like Austin is, and that's good thing."
