Matt Tuttle completes a customer’s order at Tuttle’s Meat Market & Grocery. The family-owned store in Woodsboro, which opened in 1928, sold 200 pounds of hamburger meat Wednesday as big box grocery stories ran out because of supply chain issues.
We are featuring stories from four towns —Goliad, Woodsboro,YorktownandSeadrift— that exemplify the compassion and resilience demonstrated by those who helped their neighbors endure one of the hardest winter weeks Texas has faced. Here is our story on Woodsboro. Links to the other three stories are above.
WOODSBORO — By Wednesday, the H-E-B in Refugio was cleaned out of meat. But at Tuttle’s Grocery & Meat Market in Woodsboro, the butcher counter remained stocked with ribeyes, strip steaks and hamburger meat.
