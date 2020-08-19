A Texas National Guard member swabs a patient driving through a mobile COVID-19 testing site along U.S. 59 in Goliad County in April. The state has since switched to walk-up testing sites with self-administered oral swabs.
Free testing sites have been a fixture in the Crossroads since late April. Military medics wielding cotton swabs and clad in camouflage or plastic gowns traveled across the state in an effort to get Texans tested, including thousands of Crossroads residents. For months, demand and availability for testing remained high.
But in Victoria and the six surrounding counties, there have been only four free state-run testing sites in the last month, and none since Aug. 6. While state-run sites regularly conducted 500 tests or more in late June and July as COVID-19 spread rapidly across the state, some recent testing sites have drawn less than 200 people.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
