Katie Gilbert, a nurse practitioner at Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program's Bay City clinic, works extended hours on the weekends with her aunt, Mary Ann Shimek, who is also a nurse practitioner at the clinic, to provide COVID-19 testing for local residents. "You have to love your job to work through crisis situations like this," Gilbert said.
BAY CITY — Nurse Practitioner Katie Gilbert works 60 hours Monday through Friday, splitting her time between the LyondellBasell plastics plant and a family clinic run by the Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program.
But the family clinic is open seven days a week. So on Saturday and Sunday, Gilbert works another 13 hours, conducting COVID-19 testing in the parking lot in front of the clinic with her aunt, Mary Ann Shimek, who is also a nurse practitioner.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
