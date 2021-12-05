Six-year-old Kalyssa Axtell wasn't entirely sure why she was at the Game Changer Sports and Training facility Sunday afternoon. She had overheard some things, but the purpose behind the visit was a surprise, said her mother Amanda Axtell, 37.
After an afternoon of coloring and meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, Kalyssa lined up at a black curtain with her mother, brother and dozens of other children and waited for a big reveal. The curtain was pulled back, and Kalyssa's eyes lit up.
Rows upon rows of twin-size beds with presents piled high atop them waited for the children. For some, it was the first time they had been given a bed of their own. For others, it was the first bed they had been given at all. But for all of the children there, it was a gift that brightened their day.
Ashley HomeStore in Victoria held their eighth annual Hope to Dream event, where children in need receive beds and other gifts, Sunday afternoon.
The event, hosted in partnership with Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates, has grown over the years and saw 50 beds given away to children Sunday, said Paige Streiff, owner of the Victoria Ashley HomeStore. Golden Crescent CASA helps Ashley HomeStore by identifying children who have been placed with family or close friends through kinship placements, Executive Director Tim Hornback said.
The twin size mattresses, bed frames and bedding are funded by the community, Streiff said. A portion of the profits from every mattress sale at Ashley HomeStore goes into an account that is used to purchase the beds.
"The community gives, and then we give back," she said.
The children also receive gifts that are donated through partnerships with outside businesses and people, Streiff said. The gifts include toys like basketballs and soccer balls as well as toiletries.
Children selected to receive beds came from kinship placements, Hornback said.
"All these kids and their families are going through a lot right now, and we want to strengthen that family," he said.
Eligible families came not just from the Victoria area, but across Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties, Hornback said.
"They come from everywhere," said Darla Sanders, a CASA volunteer supervisor who had families coming from Gonzalez, Lavaca and Jackson counties.
In previous years, Hope to Dream took place ahead of the new school year, Streiff said. Because COVID-19 cases were spiking during that time period, the decision was made to hold it near the holidays instead.
Hornback said they had done the giveaway at Christmas once before.
"That was nice, too. This is good. Everyone is in the spirit of giving things," he said.
Dozens of volunteers were on hand to give the beds and gifts away. Student volunteers from Howell Middle School and St. Joseph High School stood by each bed, waiting for the recipient to walk up and receive their gifts. When they were done, the students helped pack up the gifts, break down the beds and load them into trucks to be delivered to the children's homes.
The event has grown considerably since it began in 2013, Streiff said.
"We started out with a few families in the community and delivered to their houses," she said. "It has evolved from maybe 10 beds to 25 beds to 35 beds to 50."
Some of the children receiving beds did not already have beds of their own, Streiff said. They were either sharing beds or sleeping on couches, chairs or the floor.
"No kid needs to be on the floor. Everybody deserves their own place to dream," she said.
