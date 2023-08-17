Tim Poynter has announced he’ll be running as a Republican candidate for the position of district attorney of the 24th Judicial District.
“The safety of our communities is my highest priority,” Tim Poynter said Wednesday in a news release. “That is why I am announcing my candidacy.”
Poynter has served as an assistant district attorney for the past seven years for the 24th Judicial District.
He was a felony prosecutor for Refugio, Goliad and Dewitt County.
Poynter said he is a supporter of law enforcement and believes a secure border is crucial for the safety of residents in the county.
“As an active member of Operation Lone Star, I work with agencies across county borders to promote and defend our State from dangerous cartels engaging in a slave trade,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve you as the next District Attorney and would appreciate your vote and support.”
Rob Lassmann, current district attorney of the 24th, is not seeking reelection.