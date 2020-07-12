Rachel Caraway snips off a cluster of grapes during a harvest at Christopher Family Vineyards in Goliad. Caraway said her favorite part about the yearly harvest, which was Saturday, is having friends and family come to help.
GOLIAD – Buckets of deep purple and light green grapes stood in row, ready to be dumped into machines that would separate the grapes from their stalks and then squeeze the juice while shedding the skins and seeds.
The process of pressing the grapes to get every last drop of juice is one of the last steps during a harvest day at Christopher Family Vineyards, the family farm in Goliad that’s been growing and selling grapes for 12 years.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member.
