GANADO — One thing was for sure about the conditions endured by the 70 to 100 immigrants found in the back of a tractor-trailer broken down along U.S. 59 Friday morning.

“He said it was hot,” said Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica, adding, the undocumented immigrants had told authorities they had been given no water or provisions “whatsoever.”

About 7:10 a.m., a trooper discovered the tractor-trailer about 2 miles northeast of Ganado. When authorities opened the trailer, they found the immigrants, many in poor condition.

“It’s a mess. I don’t know how else to put it,” Janica said.

Many of the immigrants ran from the truck, hiding in adjacent corn fields and brush, prompting an extensive search focused on about 7,000 acres. Others, including several who were severely dehydrated, remained at the truck. By about 3:30 p.m., 61 people had been apprehended. The search had ended by then, but Janica said authorities would keep their eyes open for additional immigrants that evening.

The next day, authorities plan to wait along U.S. 59 to find any remaining immigrants, he said.

“We’re going to rely on people’s eyes and ears,” the sheriff said. “We’re going to step back and watch and see if anyone comes out. “

The discovery near Ganado is a grim reminder of a similar incident that occurred almost exactly 19 years ago on May 14, 2003, when 70 immigrants were found packed into the rear of a tractor-trailer abandoned in a Victoria County parking lot. In that tractor-trailer, which reached 170 degrees, 19 people died.

On Friday with temperatures reaching into the 90s and the heat index well above 100 degrees outside, most of the immigrants, who were all adults, eventually gave themselves up to the group of about 70 law enforcement and first responders who combed the area, playing messages in Spanish on loudspeakers asking them to come out.

The immigrants who were found were given food, water and medical treatment. Nine people were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition Friday evening.

“They have been dehydrated, overheated and suffering from exhaustion,” Janica said.

The immigrants, who were found mainly in groups as small as two and as large as 12, were taken to the Jackson County Detention Center to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Janica said those he talked to had told him they had come from Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.

The truck’s driver was apprehended, but Janica deferred all questions, including the driver’s identity and potential criminal charges, to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which declined to answer questions.

Although Janica said he could not be sure how bad the temperature or conditions were in the tractor-trailer, he worried what might have happened had they never been discovered. An immigrant told Janica that the truck, which was headed toward Houston, had been traveling through the night.

“With how bad they were dehydrated — they hadn’t given them any water yet — so, yeah, I’m afraid it may have been a blessing they broke down here,” he said. “The guy from Honduras told me he was headed way north.”

During recent years, sheriffs in the Crossroads have reported routinely dealing with similar bailouts but admittedly on a far smaller scale.

In May 2021, Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr held a town hall to listen to residents’ concerns about undocumented immigrants. About 400 people attended.

Some residents reported numerous bailouts and vehicle pursuits with law enforcement near their homes.

In Jackson County, Janica said authorities had seen incidents involving about a dozen immigrants but “never to this magnitude.”

“I really don’t want to get into the politics of it, but Texas is in trouble,” he said.

In Refugio County, human smuggling cases now make up a third of the docket, said Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter. Each week, there are about three bailouts, involving as few as three or four people and as many as a dozen.

Last year, a U-Haul truck was found with 34 people inside, seven of whom were hospitalized with severe dehydration.

Bailouts, he said, are “extremely disruptive” because they are “extremely time consuming” for law enforcement, who often have to pursue vehicles, chase immigrants on foot, call for translators, request Border Patrol agents and confirm identities.

But Poynter also said he has sympathy for the people being smuggled. During their journeys, those people often lack medical care, food and water.

And in many cases, the circumstances that send them north are just as bad.

“I don’t know where they are going is much better,” he said. “It’s modern day slavery in a lot of situations.”