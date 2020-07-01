A Texas National Guard member instructs people how to administer the oral test for COVID-19 at the Yoakum Community Center. The testing sites hosted by the Texas National Guard are now offering oral tests instead of nasal swabs, which they implemented on Monday. On Wednesday a National Guard member maintained a 6-foot distance from patients while explaining the steps to self-administer the oral test.
A Texas National Guard member assists a patient register in the system to be tested for COVID-19 at the Yoakum Community Center. Appointments were not required, nor were people required to be exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested on Wednesday, July 1.
A Texas National Guard member motions to people on where to stand for patients so he can instruct them on how to administer the oral test for COVID-19 at the Yoakum Community Center. More than 500 people showed up Wednesday, July 1, to be tested.
YOAKUM — When Stephanie Moreno, 27, of Gonzales, drove to a middle school in San Antonio to get tested for COVID-19 two weeks ago, the line was “a mile long,” she said, and there weren’t enough tests to go around.
Moreno, a stay-at-home mother of two, has severe seasonal allergies that intensified as the Saharan dust cloud passed over Texas, but her usual doctor wouldn’t treat her until she got tested for COVID-19, she said. Making things worse, one of her husband’s coworkers at a Gonzales chicken processor tested positive. But a test at the local clinic his boss recommended cost $290 in total, which they could not afford.
On Wednesday, Moreno and her husband drove a half hour to the Yoakum Community Center to finally get tested – for free.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
