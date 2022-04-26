Bird enthusiasts have a new resource to aid their quest to spot, identify and admire all things avian in the Crossroads.

On Saturday, the City of Victoria held a grand opening for the Athey Nature Sanctuary Birding Deck at the Hiller House, on the eastern edge of Riverside Park. Around a hundred people turned out to learn more about local birds, work on some ornithological crafts and try some bird spotting.

With so many migratory birds passing through the area, there’s no better time to get started.

“The great thing about migration in Texas is that the birds are passing through, so they’re lower,” said Cheryl Johnson, a photographer and author who led visitors on walking tours on Saturday.

The idea for a dedicated birding space came from the Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We recognized the growing popularity of birding as a recreational activity nationwide, and Victoria is truly in a prime geographic location for birding,” said Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Joel Novosad in an email. “We have abundant populations of both resident birds and migrating species. However, we realized there wasn’t really a central, physical location for either residents or visitors to begin their birding activities in our community.”

The preexisting deck behind the Hiller House had a lot of potential, Novosad said.

With help from the Environmental Services and Building and Equipment Services departments, they modified the structure by hanging bird feeding stations and installing seating and interpretive displays along the railing to help visitors identify resident birds.

“I would really recommend that people start out at Athey and take a look at that railing,” Johnson said.

The deck also features a map of good birding spots within Riverside Park, around the Crossroads and along the coast. Johnson said that Riverside Park is likely the most birded region in the county, and sharp-eyed visitors have spotted more than 200 species throughout the park’s 660 acres.

Saturday’s grand opening coincided with Earth Day, and the city partnered with several educational institutions to make the day special.

Megan Meyer, an educator with the Texas Zoo, showed visitors a few taxidermy birds and a variety of bird eggs. Children listened while Rebecca Sevier of the Victoria Public Library read nature themed books, including “The Little Butterfly That Could” and “The Earth Book.” Kids were also able to craft nests, binoculars and bird treats to enhance their own backyard birding experience.

Peak bird-watching will continue through May, as migrating birds make their way to their summer homes. Johnson, the resident bird expert, said that a pair of binoculars is helpful, but not necessary.

“Really, the only things you need are your eyes and your ears,” she said.