The Victoria Central Appraisal District approved a plan on Wednesday afternoon to have an audit conducted by the International Association of Assessing Officers.
"Having it appraised is a long way from completion," said Jan Scott, one of the board members. Scott is also one of the Victoria City Council members.
The International Association of Assessing Officers would perform a fairly complex audit, according to Chief Appraiser John Haliburton. The not-for-profit association is an organization whose mission and principal activities are to provide leadership in accurate property valuation, property tax administration and property tax policy. The meeting was held at 4 p.m. inside the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 300, in Victoria.
It is not yet known how much the audit will cost, but preliminary estimates from the association are for $50,000. Haliburton said he thought the money could have been spent on other things that were needed.
"I feel that the money could be used better, differently," Haliburton said.
The special meeting was called to discuss the audit after some have questioned the appraisal district's procedures. Hundreds of Victoria County residents have complained this year about property appraisals being far above expectations.
Haliburton, who said he has been the chief auditor for 33 years, said that the association would likely spend a week at his office speaking to all the employees.
In August, the district asked the Victoria County Commissioners Court to help fund the audit, but the decision was returned to the board for consideration. The board is already audited every two years by the Texas comptroller's office. The comptroller's audit is typically far less detailed than the assessment expected to be performed.
The Texas comptroller’s office says it provides detailed reports of its audits to the appraisal district’s board of directors for review. The 2023 comptroller map audit process will begin in October. The comptroller's office also audits the district’s appraisals in its annual property value study, which reviews appraised values.
The chief appraiser is evaluated formally each year by the board of directors, as well.