Two Victoria residents were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop after a deputy noticed a prescription bottle containing illegal drugs in a cup holder.
Brenda Ann Laguna, 45, and Juan Jose Luis Laguna, 28, were arrested about 7:40 p.m. and booked into the Victoria County Jail, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd. '
Brenda Laguna was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.