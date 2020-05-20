Two Victoria residents were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop after a deputy noticed a prescription bottle containing illegal drugs in a cup holder.

Brenda Ann Laguna, 45, and Juan Jose Luis Laguna, 28, were arrested about 7:40 p.m. and booked into the Victoria County Jail, said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd. '

Brenda Laguna was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate.

