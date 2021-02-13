A screenshot of Cody Eatherton's jail information on the Calhoun County Jail's website showing he was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Contributed image from the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center online portal
Seven months after a boat crash that killed one and injured four in Port O'Connor, authorities have not provided much new information after an arrest was made in the case last week.
Cody Eatherton, 35, was arrested last Sunday by game wardens and was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Capt. Chris Bird.
Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.