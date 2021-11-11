The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the names of three men killed in a Mission Valley shooting this week.
County officials said the multiagency investigation of the fatal shooting, which also injured one other person, was ongoing with assistance from state and federal agencies as of Thursday.
Although the sole suspect in the shooting is in custody, many questions remain about the men and the events leading up to the shooting.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin declined to answer questions about the motive and the events leading up to the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.
“Many details are still unknown, and the pieces are being put together still,” he said.
In a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office news release, the men were identified as Victoria County residents Marty Jacob, 58, and Thomas Jones, 28, and Sylvester Hernandez Jr., 30, of Matagorda County.
A fourth person, who was flown by emergency medical helicopter to a San Antonio hospital, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the shooting. Franklin declined to identify that person due to the ongoing investigation.
“That person will be critical in the ongoing investigation,” he said.
The shooting, which shocked residents of the typically quiet community, occurred Monday morning in the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market Road in northwestern Victoria County. Jacob owns property and a home in that block, according to appraisal records. A business called Marty’s Handyman Service is also in that block.
Megan Gonzales, a sister-in-law to Hernandez, said he could make anyone smile. The aftermath of the shooting left her family with many questions.
“He was always cracking jokes. That was just who he was,” she said. “We just want to know what and how this could happen ... It is just so wrong.”
Gonzales, a 24-year-old Bay City resident, said Hernandez was friends with Jacob. However, she said she did not recognize the other people involved, including Emilio Miguel Macedo, 32, who was arrested after the shooting.
As of Thursday, Macedo was the only suspect in the investigation, Franklin said.
Macedo was arrested at gunpoint after fleeing the scene of the shooting in a pickup, according to Franklin and DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Garoni.
The pursuit ended after Macedo swerved to dodge a spike strip laid by Cuero police in the 1200 block of McArthur Street, south of Cuero Municipal Park. Later, a bag containing about 106 grams of Xanax pills was found near the road where the pursuit took place. Investigators think Macedo threw the bag outside of the pickup during the chase, Garoni said.
Franklin said a firearm had not been recovered from the scene or the area of the pursuit. However, investigators think Macedo may have also thrown a gun out of the pickup.
A search for any other evidence related to the shooting is ongoing in the area of the pursuit with assistance from gun-sniffing dogs from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a Texas Department of Public Safety dive team and the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin said.
Macedo is a resident of Fort Worth, according to jail records, but court records show he has been in the Crossroads before.
In 2018, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams in Victoria County, receiving 10 years of adjudication probation, according to court records.
He was also arrested by Port Lavaca police on a misdemeanor possession charge in 2013.
Macedo on Thursday remained in the Victoria County Jail on bonds totaling $2,075,000, according to online jail records.
In Victoria County, Macedo was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance 28-200 grams, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation in DeWitt County, according to jail records.
