The Lavaca River

The Lavaca River at Farm-to-Market Road 616 in Jackson County

 Contributed

Authorities have identified a Ganado man who was killed in a Lavaca River boating accident on Monday.

Edward Joseph Koch, 37, was killed in that accident and has been declared a victim of an accidental drowning by Justice of the Peace Darren Stancik.

Stancik said he will not request an autopsy.

