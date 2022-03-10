The Victoria County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant raid that resulted in four arrests and one escaped person Wednesday.
Authorities also seized a "sizeable quantity" of drugs," said Chief Deputy Will Franklin.
The raid was conducted about 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Baass Lane, an unincorporated part of Victoria County, with the sheriff's SWAT team in cooperation with the Victoria Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities were there to apprehend Devin James Potcinske, 23, who is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct and criminal mischief, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
When authorities arrived, Potcinske ran from a residence, according to the release. A search was conducted around the nearby neighborhood of Crestview Estates as authorities searched the area for Potcinske for several hours. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been apprehended.
Although Potcinske escaped, authorities arrested four other people.
Nichole Marie Archey, 33, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and three Class C misdemeanors.
Randy James Patterson, 35, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kiley Elizabeth Goode, 22, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Donna Perez, 56, was arrested on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
An investigation related to the search and arrests remained underway Thursday, Franklin said.
Any information about the location of Potcinske should be directed to the Victoria County Sheriff's office at 361-575-0651, authorities said.
