East Fourth Street in Yorktown

East Fourth Street in Yorktown

 Contributed

Authorities seized illegal drugs and arrested two people at a Yorktown home Wednesday morning.

About 8 a.m., members of Crossroads Task Force, a multidepartment regional law enforcement task force, executed a search warrant at 236 E. Fourth St. in Yorktown, said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.

There, authorities seized about 14.5 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine and arrested two residents of the home.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.