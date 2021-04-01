Art Gonzales Sr. turns a fender from gray to white in the paint booth at All Pro Paint & Body in Victoria. While painting, the booth is 95 degrees. After the final coat is applied, Gonzales heats the booth to 160 degrees.
Art Gonzales Sr. drips red paint into a mixture of other colors before applying the complex coat of paint to a truck fender. Matching a paint job to the rest of a vehicle can require a combination of various colors around the color wheel.
Art Gonzales Sr. turns a fender from gray to white in the paint booth at All Pro Paint & Body in Victoria. While painting, the booth is 95 degrees. After the final coat is applied, Gonzales heats the booth to 160 degrees.
Art Gonzales Sr. drips red paint into a mixture of other colors before applying the complex coat of paint to a truck fender. Matching a paint job to the rest of a vehicle can require a combination of various colors around the color wheel.
Arturo “Art” Gonzales Sr. has painted in the body shop for almost all his life.
Gonzales has painted vehicles since August 1978. He has also received special training and been awarded for his expertise. His industry is often based on insurance money covering the cost for customers and painters working on commissions. This makes it more important that Gonzales gets his work done right the first time, every time.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.