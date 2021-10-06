On Monday at 10:43 p.m., Edna police were called to 407 N. Pumphrey St. after a neighbor called to report hearing a woman screaming. They discovered an unresponsive woman lying in the front yard who was later pronounced dead.
Edna police said the woman, who law enforcement officials declined Wednesday to identify, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Augustine Tristan, 36, of Edna. Tristan was arrested shortly after police arrived at the home in a nearby RV park.
EDNA — The sounds of a lawnmower, laughing children chasing each other on scooters and cicadas were prevalent Wednesday afternoon on North Pumphrey Street. It was unlike any other fall afternoon on the quiet street.
However, on the sidewalk leading to the yellow house at 407 N. Pumphrey St., grieving community members trickled in to contribute to a memorial, which included a lit candle, bouquets of flowers and personal notes. The memorial was for a woman who, police said, was killed by her ex-boyfriend at the home days before.
Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.
