When Chelsea Dawdy gave birth to son Laken in May, she had no idea he'd spend about half his life in a hospital going through surgeries. Nor had she expected to discuss the possibility of liver transplants for her newborn.

But just a few days after Laken's birth, he developed jaundice, with both his skin and eyes yellowing and his stool was white and chalky. At just a few weeks old, he was at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston with stage 3 liver disease and was being treated for biliary atresia.

Biliary atresia is a rare gastrointestinal condition affecting infants at birth. Because of it, the bile in the liver is stuck because ducts to the small intestines are blocked, said Dr. Sanjiv Harpavat, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Texas Children's Hospital and one of the doctors who treated Laken.

The disease affects 1 in 12,000 infants, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"We were at his 2-month check-up and noticed that the illness wasn't going away. It was getting worse. His pediatrician was there and I told him about him being yellow," Dawdy said. "We did blood work, and then that next morning at 8:30 a.m., his pediatrician calls me back and tells me to pack our bags and head to Houston and Texas Children's Hospital."

Dawdy, 27, of Victoria, and her husband Jacob Dawdy, 30, spent most of July at the hospital, where Laken was officially diagnosed with the liver disorder.

A biopsy of Laken's liver was taken and an angiogram of his gallbladder was recorded, Dawdy said. The liver biopsy determined Laken had stage 3 liver disease bordering on stage 4, the highest level.

"One of the surgeons told me it was the worst liver he had ever seen," she said.

The angiogram in the gallbladder showed the liquid injected to determine the follow of the bile ducts just sitting in the gallbladder.

Because of biliary atresia, the bile stays in the liver, further damaging it. It also limits the nutrients Laken's body absorbs, leading to him not gaining, and sometimes losing, weight. This is the reason his stool was chalky white instead of a normal color, Dawdy said. Essentially, the food is processed in his body without absorbing what it needs.

Laken's doctors decided to perform a surgical procedure in which the infant's gallbladder and liver bile ducts are removed and a loop of the small intestines is connected directly to the liver to follow the bile in the liver into the intestines, Harpavat said.

"We hope it works, and if it works for the baby, the eyes return to normal and the stool returns to normal," he said.

The surgery lasted eight hours, and Dawdy and her husband couldn't sleep during their baby's time in the hospital, Dawdy said.

"We were very scared, and the doctors and nurses were like, 'Go up to the roof and go sleep. Just go get that sleep because, after the surgery you won't be able to sleep.'

"We couldn't sleep the whole time during the surgery. We couldn't eat. We just sat there and read about the stories of other biliary atresia families," she said. "I hope no mom has to go through that, even doing the angiogram and biopsy, he had gone under anesthesia for that, and that was super scary."

The surgical procedure is the only treatment outside of a liver transplant for the disease, Harpavat said. It does have a high failure rate, but the hospital has had a lot of success with it because of the team's experience doing the procedure.

Laken finally went home on Aug. 3 after recovering from the surgery, but his medical journey isn't over just yet.

The hope with the surgery is that it works and the liver will be able to heal itself. But doctors won't know for sure for a couple of months, Harpavat said.

Because of this, Laken will have to travel to Houston once a week for a checkup on his progress, Dawdy said. If the surgery fails, he will need a liver transplant, and it would most likely have to come from another infant, and performed before Laken turns 1.

She said it will be challenging to find a donor given Laken’s O-positive blood type.

The baby now stays in his family's living room, converted into a nursery. They watch him to ensure he is well, has everything he needs and to change his feeding tube as required. So far, the white color has returned to his eyes, but he is still underweight and exhibits yellowish skin.

Should the procedure fail, Laken will go on the transplant list, and his family will have to go into lockdown until a liver becomes available to prevent him from getting sick, Dawdy said.

Dawdy will have to take her son, Lawson Dawdy, 5, out of kindergarten and home-school him and change how they live completely.

"It breaks our hearts because he had to adjust to not being the only kid anymore. So just that first few months of ‘ok, I'm no longer the only kid. I got to share my mom and dad,’ to adjusting to Laken's illness and ‘my mom and dad having to be with him 24/7,’ and it was kind of hard to explain," Dawdy said. "He's a great brother, but I can see that he's upset, like he lost his parents in a way. Not only because he has a little brother but now because his little brother's sick and it takes a lot more attention."

She has a job that allows her to work from home, but her husband works at a chemical plant, meaning he would have to go through a disinfection procedure every time he comes home in the garage, Dawdy said. The couple has already discussed the possibility of installing a shower in the garage in preparation.

Should Laken recover, he won't be able to play contact sports and will have to take medication for his liver, she said.

Dawdy hopes Laken's story helps raise awareness for the condition so parents can catch it sooner.

"If the baby's yellow, the eyes are white. If the stool is pale, anytime beyond two weeks of life, then that's something they should ask your doctor, 'Is this normal? Is this not,'" Harpavat said. "The issue at hand is a parent sees their baby much, much, much more than a doctor sees the baby. So when parents act like partners in care and bring up concerns, that's what all doctors want, cherish and appreciated."

Biliary atresia is rare, so he doesn't want parents to worry too much, but the earlier it is caught and treated, the more likely there will be a positive outcome, he said.

"If they have a gut instinct that something isn't right, we encourage them to ask and inquire so we can give them reassurance, convince them everything is fine, or, alternatively, look into something and find a way to help their child."