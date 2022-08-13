Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local car club Brown Impressions would host several car shows throughout the year to benefit the Victoria community. One was the first Back to School Supplies Drive and Car Show in 2019.

With the pandemic beginning to slow and people returning to their everyday routines, the car club has become more active with its events again and held the second Back to School Supplies Drive and Car Show after a three-year hiatus.

The first event took school supplies donated at the event and used funds generated to buy even more school supplies for KIDZ Connection, an organization that helps homeless children in the Victoria Independent School District, Brown Impressions Secretary Vanessa Hisquierdo said.

The group had an entire Chevrolet Tahoe filled with school supplies after the first event and officials with KIDZ Connection and the school district were shocked with how successful the event turned out, Hisquierdo said.

This year, the event has generated similar levels of donations, she said.

“It’s just something we like to do,” Hisquierdo said. “This is technically our first year back and we’re coming back and we’re coming back hard.”

Several car clubs and custom car owners came out to showcase their vehicles at the show to support the cause.

James Kay, Refugio Area Cruises treasury, was one such person, driving his classic Ford Mustang to the event from Refugio.

“It’s a good even because you get to help the kids,” Kay said. “If it weren’t for the kids getting an education there is no telling where we’d be.”

Among the school supplies donated were backpacks, markers, folders and more, with another purchase from Walmart and other businesses with the money generated from the car show, Hisquierdo said.