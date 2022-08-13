A Chuckie Doll, based off the character of the same name from the "Child's Play" films, sits under the hood of a Dodge Challenger on display at the back to school supplies drive and car show on Saturday.
A Chuckie Doll, based off the character of the same name from the "Child's Play" films, sits under the hood of a Dodge Challenger on display at the back to school supplies drive and car show on Saturday.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local car club Brown Impressions would host several car shows throughout the year to benefit the Victoria community. One was the first Back to School Supplies Drive and Car Show in 2019.
With the pandemic beginning to slow and people returning to their everyday routines, the car club has become more active with its events again and held the second Back to School Supplies Drive and Car Show after a three-year hiatus.
The first event took school supplies donated at the event and used funds generated to buy even more school supplies for KIDZ Connection, an organization that helps homeless children in the Victoria Independent School District, Brown Impressions Secretary Vanessa Hisquierdo said.
The group had an entire Chevrolet Tahoe filled with school supplies after the first event and officials with KIDZ Connection and the school district were shocked with how successful the event turned out, Hisquierdo said.
This year, the event has generated similar levels of donations, she said.
“It’s just something we like to do,” Hisquierdo said. “This is technically our first year back and we’re coming back and we’re coming back hard.”
A Chuckie Doll, based off the character of the same name from the "Child's Play" films, sits under the hood of a Dodge Challenger on display at the back to school supplies drive and car show on Saturday.
A Chuckie Doll, based off the character of the same name from the "Child's Play" films, sits under the hood of a Dodge Challenger on display at the back to school supplies drive and car show on Saturday.
Among the school supplies donated were backpacks, markers, folders and more, with another purchase from Walmart and other businesses with the money generated from the car show, Hisquierdo said.
Recommended For You
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.