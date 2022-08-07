Three-year-old Emilio Moreno got his back-to-school swag on Sunday with the help of barber Izzy Zboral.
Moreno was one of hundreds of students that the Webster Chapel United Methodist Church, 405 S. Wheeler St., helped get set to start their first year of school at the F.W. Gross Early Childhood Center during the Chapel’s back-to-school Webster Day of Caring.
Zboral and three other hair stylists from Victory Barber Shop, 1104 Sam Houston Drive, Suite B, cut and styled the hair of about 20 youngsters getting ready to start the school year this week.
Stylist Marissa Garcia volunteered her time to style the girls’ hair just days after giving birth to her own child. J.T Trevino and Tony “Fadezz” Murillo also cut hair at the event.
The event ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Garcia’s new little one slept nearby, in the church office, her grandma and others watching over her while mom was busy at work.
Garcia’s mom, Becky Garcia, is the Wesley nurse for the community. She organized the event with the help of Pastor Zettie Woodson.
A Wesley nurse is a healthcare professional belonging to the Methodist Healthcare Ministries. Garcia is a nurse for the faith community and hosts a free medical clinic at Webster Chapel each month.
The church prepared backpacks for every student registered at F.W. Gross, a school of about 150 3-year-old children. The backpacks included school supplies, snacks, and preparedness kits for their parents.
The kits had instructions about what to do in the event of a disaster, such as a hurricane, as well as a water-proof bag for important documents.
A few teachers from F.W. Gross also stopped by to help at the event. One teacher, Crystal Elliott, said she was excited for the school year to begin as she helped fill the backpacks.
