Tucked behind an unassuming home and a weeping willow tree is Mike Martignoni's green house. Inside is a botanical wonderland.
Clippings from cactus are placed in a large tray to root.
From the ceiling hangs an odd assortment of hanging plants. On the floor and across every available counter space are pots full of snake plants, queens tears and more.
Martignoni is the man behind Papa's Nursery, which regularly sets up shop at Victoria's Farmers' Market to sell the various plants from his greenhouse, fresh produce from the community garden he tends, and other odds and ends.
"I like the weird stuff. I like the different stuff," he said, pointing out the unordinary plants scattered cross his green house — dragon fruit, ivy cactus, African spear.
Martignoni began selling at the Victoria's Farmers' Market about two years ago as part of the market's backyard gardener program. The program allows residents to sell excess produce at the market for a limited number of days each year for a highly discounted fee.
"The backyard gardener program is great for getting people started," said Martignoni. "They can test the waters to see what they want to do, if they want to get into it full time."
But backyard gardeners are only allowed to sell fresh produce or garden plants.
The program began about three years ago and was designed with two types of vendors in mind, said Meredith Byrd, the market's director. Maybe somebody has a personal backyard garden or some fruit trees, she said, and while they may be able to consume most of the food it produces, the backyard gardener program lets them sell any excess produce on the weeks there's more than enough. It helps avoid waste and brings more fresh local produce to the market.
"Produce vendors are hands down the hardest type of vendor to recruit for a farmers' market," said Byrd. That's because growing produce is so dependent on factors out of your control, like the weather. With the backyard gardener program, the market is able to supplement their full-time growers and bring in more produce for the customers.
The other ideal backyard gardener is someone who wants to get a foot in the door, she said. It provides them with a way to see what the possibilities are.
Like Martignoni, Ronnie Meinke, 68, began as a backyard gardener selling microgreens and an occasional batch of vegetables from his garden. Three weeks ago, however, Meinke and his wife decided to become full time vendors.
"We got to talking about it and said, if we're going to go to the market, we might as well try to take as many different things and a variety of stuff over there, because we're going to be there anyway," he said.
Over the past couple weeks they've added pickles and handmade craft goods to their offerings and have plans to possibly add more.
In 2020, the market had about nine backyard gardeners. Three of those vendors became full time members this year.
"I would love to see it keep growing at a nice pace," said Byrd. "As more people talk to these vendors about how they became involved in the market and then realize that, 'Oh, I could do that too. I have a garden.'"
