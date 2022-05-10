While teaching has been a big passion for Mark Martyn, Victoria Fire Department emergency medical services battalion chief, being named to Texas EMS, Trauma and Acute Care Foundation’s education committee came as a surprise.
Even though Martyn was taken aback by the state appointment he’s already hit the ground running and his peers feel he will be an asset to the nonprofit organization that advocates to the state legislature for emergency service providers.
Martyn first applied to the TETAF education committee after he was promoted to battalion chief. An assistant fire chief within the department suggested applying for it, Martyn said.
Because the committee focuses on two things he loves - EMS and teaching - he decided to apply for it in December.
As months passed and he receives more responsibilities in his role as EMS battalion chief, he gets a phone call telling him he was appointed to TETAF’s education committee, he said.
“I didn’t think I was going to get it,” Martyn said.
So much so that when he got the phone call, he had to double check to make sure he had actually applied, he said. Sure enough, he had an email confirming his application.
Martyn has years of experience working within EMS education as he has helped with Victoria College’s EMS program teaching basic classes in the past and still teaches the hazmat class for the Victoria Fire Department’s Academy.
Teaching these classes allowed him to keep his skills sharp should there be any new information taught and allowed him to help the next generation, he said.
He has been a great teacher for Victoria College, said Susie Jechow, Victoria College Emergency Medical Services program director. She fully expects Martyn to bring that same passion to help meet the education needs of the EMS community.
While he doesn’t have as much free time as he did when he first applied to TETAF, he is still excited to get to work on the committee and bring his EMS perspective, he said.
Normally, while TETAF has EMS as a part of its mission, the education committee tends to provide more input for the other aspects in regards to continuing education programs, he said.
Two things Martyn would like to help develop without making it continuing education through TETAF is emergency Spanish and a mobile cadaver lab to better equip EMS with experience and skills to better serve their communities, he said.
Martyn noted his and others' inability to speak Spanish despite there being a large portion of the population speaks Spanish, he said. Equipping EMS with emergency Spanish would allow them to communicate with Spanish only speakers to get the necessary information to best treat them in emergencies.
The mobile cadaver lab would provide a closer to real world situation in training in terms of treating patients compared to the mannequins some use in training, he said.
Martyn is also familiarizing himself with other aspects of the education committee's responsibilities so he can better understand and serve all those TETAF advocates for the state legislature.
“Serving on statewide committees is a great way to get exposure to issues and topics that are going on across the state,” said Tracy Fox, chief of the Victoria Fire Department. “This exposure is a great benefit to our region by allowing us to prepare for and address issues we may not be currently experiencing, but will definitely be impacted by in the future.”
Additionally it will expose the rest of the state to the work of the Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council, Fox said.
“Chief Martyn will be a great asset to the committee and has a great vision for the education and development needs of the EMS professionals,” Fox said. “Chief Martyn is a key member in the region’s emergency healthcare system and does a great job partnering with our local hospital partners and RAC partners to ensure our residents receive the best emergency medical care possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.