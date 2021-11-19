Keimryn Lee, 9, is just like other kids. She laughs. She sings. She plays basketball in the front yard and rides a scooter around the cul-de-sac she lives on.
What makes Keimryn different is that in April, when COVID-19 cases were declining and life appeared to be returning to a kind of normal, Keimryn was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer common in children and young adults, and her family began taking renewed health precautions.
On Nov. 2, after authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was officially recommended for children ages 5-11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, providing a small sigh of relief for Keimryn and her family.
Tuesday, Keimryn received her first dose of the vaccine.
"I was scared," said Keimryn, who emphatically does not like needles. "But it didn't hurt."
She said she's not scared of getting the second shot, though, "if (she) has the same nurse," who her mother also praised highly.
A day and a long night's sleep after the first shot, Keimryn was enjoying herself during a night at the Houston Zoo, where she was being honored in a section of their winter light display that recognizes osteosarcoma patients.
"You would not be able to tell she has cancer, if she had hair on her head," said Askaskia Hobbs, Keimryn's mother. Keimryn lost her hair because of the chemotherapy she has gone through. "She has her ups and downs, of course, but 99% of the time she's laughing and joking."
Their family already took careful precautions around COVID-19 before Keimryn's diagnosis, said Hobbs. She worked as a medical assistant at Victoria NP Clinic, where she performed COVID-19 tests on residents throughout much of the pandemic.
Like many medical professionals, she had a system she followed when she'd come home from work to keep her family safe: park in the garage, take off her work shoes, walk barefoot straight to the bathroom, shower, clean clothes, and only then could her daughters hug her.
"It was stressful. I don't even know how to put it into words," said Hobbs. "We're trying to protect ourselves because of our families, but on the other hand we know that we have to do our job to protect the community."
When vaccines first became available, Hobbs didn't plan to get vaccinated, she said. She figured she had made it this far without getting COVID-19, why did she need the vaccine? But something inside her told her to get it.
"I don't know if it was God, or what it was," she said. "Then in April, we get Keimryn's diagnosis and it was kind of like a light, like, well, that's why you needed to get the vaccine, for her protection."
Since the diagnosis, they have had to take extra precautions. Family members have to get tested before entering the house. Keimryn has had to transition to virtual school. And Hobbs has stopped working at the clinic to stay home and care for Keimryn, helping her with her homework and taking her to Houston for her treatments. The family still wears masks indoors.
Keimryn is on a treatment plan that requires her to travel to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston every Tuesday for chemotherapy, which can lower her immune system, making even a common cold a danger for her.
"I know a lot of people say a mask doesn't prevent you from getting COVID, but the way I look at it now is cancer patients have been wearing masks before COVID to stay protected," said Hobbs. "And they've been protected from all illnesses, whether it be a stomach bug, or a cold, or the flu. Masks work in some kind of way."
When the Pfizer vaccine became available for children 12 and older, Hobbs' 13-year-old daughter, Keiynanh Lee, told Hobbs, "Mom, to protect my sister, I'm going to get the vaccine." And throughout the summer, Keimryn kept asking Hobbs when she would be able to get the vaccine.
"As far as getting our vaccines, I'm looking at the far outcome of not only protecting her, but she's also protecting her grandmother. She's protecting someone else's grandmother," said Hobbs. "The way I look at it, if I can help somebody else from getting sick, my family is going to do all that we can."
Keimryn's battle against cancer has been full of ups and downs already. Her cancer has metastasized, spreading to other parts of her body, said Hobbs. She also needed an internal prosthetic placed on her left femur.
But there are also wins. The doctor said she would never run or even possibly walk again, said Hobbs. Three months later she takes her therapy puppy, Oscar, for regular short walks around the cul-de-sac and shoots basketballs in their driveway.
While her body battles the cancer, Keimryn has never lost her spirit or her sass, said Hobbs. When Hobbs expresses too much concern about her or tries to urge caution when she takes out her scooter, Keimryn rolls her eyes and keeps going.
"I hate that I'm on this journey," said Hobbs. "But I wouldn't take any other child to do it with. Her attitude has been amazing the entire journey."
