Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay is about to make his third start against Bay City.
Clay expects this year’s game to be similar to the last two.
“One thing I can say about Bay City is they’ve always been a fast flying around physical team,” Clay said. “I know when Friday night comes it’s going to be a battle between two physical teams. We’ve got to be more physical against them if we want to win.”
Edna (1-0) has won the last two games in the series and will attempt to continue its success against the Blackcats (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Edna’s Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Both teams enter the game ranked in the state poll after opening the season with wins.
Bay City is ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, Division I, and Edna is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, Division I.
“It will be a battle,” said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “It’s always a physical game. They’re physical, they’re fast and they’re going to play hard.”
The Cowboys came away with a six-point win last season, thanks in a large part to Bay City mistakes.
“That’s been our pet peeve the last couple of years,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “We turn the ball over and find a way to beat ourselves. We don’t turn the ball over, I think we can end up being a very special team.”
Bay City relies heavily on a defense led by lineman Carlon Jones, who has committed to Nebraska and had 12 tackles, including two for losses, in last week’s 40-27 win over Sweeny.
“Every Friday night you face adversity,” Carlon Jones said. “The only thing that is going to kill you is if you keep focusing on that mistake. You have to move on and continue to fight.”
Carlon Jones knows the Blackcats must contain Clay, who passed for 130 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another in the Cowboys’ 41-27 win over East Bernard.
“You can’t let him get out of the pocket,” he said. “If we all contain him and the ends collapse and I do my job getting the rush, it won’t be a great night for him.”
Clay is well aware of the havoc Jones can create, but will rely on his experience to find an answer.
“It’s watching all the film and understanding what my coaches see and what they want,” he said. “It comes easier day by day. Watching film, I see what they see and I think about the plays they think about.”
Both teams are preparing for district play and understand playing each other should make them better.
“The main thing it does for us is we might have kids out of position and it’s going to show against the quality of teams we play,” Mitchell said. “Things we’ve got to get better at, they’re going to expose that. We need that before district so we can get settled in and keep these kids better.”
“This is good for both teams, they have a great program and a great coaching staff,” Jones said. “They are so similar to us when it comes to skill guys. They have skill guys that can score at a drop of a dime. We face a lot of teams with a lot of athletic kids. That’s why we set the schedule like it is so we can get tested before we get to district.”