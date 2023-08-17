BAY CITY — Victoria East had multiple questions on offense that it hoped to answer in its scrimmage against Bay City on Thursday.
Just eight days from the start of the regular season, the Titans still haven’t solidified a starting quarterback and are trying to piece together a starting offensive line for its season opener against San Antonio Taft.
Going up against the Blackcats’ defense, centered around Nebraska commit Carlon Jones in the middle of the line, gave the Titans the perfect test to get a better understanding of the areas they need to improve on.
“This is the first time that we got to see ourselves versus somebody else and you never really know where you're at until you go against somebody else and this was a good test for us,” said East head coach Charlie Reeve.
“That was a different speed then we’ve been seeing in practice,” Reeve said about Bay City’s defense.
East scored one touchdown in the scrimmage, coming from the second-team on the Titans’ last drive of the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
The drive was constructed by senior quarterback Landon Partida, who started with the first-team offense, but switched to the second team to give sophomore Kason Kolle reps with the starters.
“I think both of them had their moments,” Reeve said about both quarterbacks. “I thought that both of them played with good composure and I don’t think that they were fazed by the speed of the game, but there’s gonna be some plays that they see and want back.”
Bay City ended the scrimmage with four total touchdowns, with quarterback Alex Estrada throwing for two in the live half portion of the scrimmage.
Estrada ended the two quarters completing seven of his eight passes for 162 yards and the two scores.
“Going up against a bigger opponent in (Class) 5A East, a great program, I think our kids got after it,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “We had to fix a couple mistakes that we made last week. We’ve improved so much from week to week and we’ll get ready for Sweeny next week.”
Jones was pleased with the play of his defense, which recovered a handful of East fumbles to stop the Titans' offense in their tracks.
“We’re going to lean on the defense. We had four shutouts last year, so I expect big things out of that group with seven guys coming back,” Jones said. “Those guys fly to the football and we preach 11 guys to the ball and they did a great job.”
Because East participated in spring ball, the team started a week later than most other schools. Reeve thinks his team still needs to get adjusted to live game speed.
“You can tell right now that we’re a little out of shape and not being able to get out in the heat as much has hurt us,” Reeve said. “I think conditioning wise, when we started that second half, you could tell that we were a little out of shape.”
East starting running back Jaden Williams, who broke free for a 55-yard run in the scrimmage, knows his team has things to work on before Taft.
"We just need to fix some minor issues on everything," he said. "We need to be physical and play hard this upcoming game."