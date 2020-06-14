In their work with Be Well Victoria, Kayla Gutierrez and Jodi Sandoval have found themselves doing everything from driving neighbors to doctor’s appointments to helping people figure out how to get their COVID-19 relief check to bringing yoga and meditation classes to Victoria parks.
These disparate tasks are part of the pair’s broader work with Be Well Victoria, an initiative housed under the Victoria County Public Health Department. Be Well Victoria is about to start its third year of tackling mental health and well-being in the Victoria community.
In July 2018, the Hogg Foundation for Mental Healthawarded Victoria County a three-year grant to create Be Well Victoria, and tasked it with focusing on an “upstream” approach to improving Victoria’s well-being. Hogg’s grant, which was awarded to Victoria and four other rural counties, asks the community to look at what root factors can contribute to poor mental health. In particular, Be Well Victoria is focusing on bring marginalized communities into the conversation about mental health.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.
