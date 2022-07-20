Be Well Victoria values inclusiveness above all.

The nonprofit considers "A safe and inclusive community," so important it is in their vision statement. It is their goal as an organization that no one is left behind when it comes to mental health.

"Victoria is a safe and inclusive community where everyone — especially historically excluded people — feels valued and has the opportunity for a healthy and prosperous life," Be Well Victoria's vision statement reads.

However, with County Judge Ben Zeller cutting from Be Well Victoria's budget $500 that was donated to LGBTQ Victoria for the Pride event, members of Be Well Victoria's coalition felt the reminder of the historical exclusion of LGBTQ people in the community at Christ's Kitchen during their Tuesday meeting.

LGBTQ Victoria is hosting a LGBTQ Pride event scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.

The $500 has since been returned to the organization through an anonymous private donor, said Sarrah Beaver, a Be Well Victoria community health care worker.

Zeller previously said he didn't want county funds to go to supporting a "drag show," in DeLeon Plaza.

"The drag performers will only be there for one hour, and they were a donation. The money used from Be Well was not used for that. The drag queens were already paid for by another sponsor," said LGBTQ Victoria President Flora Hernandez. "They are part of us, and we can not exclude them. That would not be right."

Hernandez had reached out to Zeller to address any concerns he would have about the event, but she had not reached Zeller to discuss the event, as of Tuesday evening.

"This has always been a family-friendly event," she said. "The drag queens are only on for one hour in the evening. The rest of the show is dance performing, speakers ... it's just a family event."

Hernandez said she wasn't bad-mouthing Zeller, adding it could simply be a misunderstanding that could have been avoided with further communication.

In response to Zeller's decision, the coalition approved motions to draft letters to the Victoria County Commissioners Court and the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health over the judge's actions, seek partners who could be intimidated by going against the commissioners court, donate the $500 from the anonymous donor to a LGBTQ scholarship fund with Be Well's endorsement and contact the Texas Rangers to investigate Victoria County for misappropriation of funds.

"The foundation expects that, in implementing this grant, the grantee will not discriminate with respect to race, color, religion, sex national origin, mental or physical disability, age, citizenship status, veteran status, gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation," according to Hogg Foundation documents that were read at the meeting.

The money for Be Well Victoria comes from a Hogg Foundation grant. It is not the county's money; they just distribute it, said Kem Calk, a Be Well Victoria Community health care worker who answered a question from coalition members.

Zeller was not reached for comment.

The Hogg Foundation has been notified of what has happened and has no intention of pulling the funding from the Victoria area, but could explore a different agent to distribute the funds, Calk said.

"The Hogg Foundation will back whatever the coalition decides," she said.

Coalition members recalled their experiences in Victoria and how the decision brought back memories of how LGBTQ people have experienced discrimination in the area from a trans man not being able to be called father by his kids while in the care of a local Christian nonprofit to an anonymous letter from parents recounting the challenges in getting appropriate mental health care for their LGBTQ youth in the area that isn't conversion therapy.

"Imagine the unbearable pain of knowing your own child wanted to end their life, tried to end their life and then after all that, found out it was directly related to hate and prejudice to their basic human right of loving another person," according to a letter read to the coalition.

Kim Pickens, coalition member and Humility Project co-founder and director, recalled being a freshman in high school in 1982 when President Ronald Reagan was unable to use the word AIDS in the middle of the AIDS epidemic, which was seen as something only homosexual men get.

"While we watch hundreds of thousands of people die, he finally said the words. We shouldn't have to wait that long," Pickens said. "This town still acts like it is still in 1982. It's 2022, and, for the love of God, we have a four-year university that asks college students to come from all across the country to come here to be inundated with pseudo-religious beliefs with hate-filled people who just want your money but don't want you to actually be yourself."

That's unacceptable, she said. LGBTQ people are more than just AIDS when it comes to their well-being, she said.

"Nobody here wants to be honest. We have a community here that LGBTQ people have been a part of since before I was born. I'm 53. They've been here before me, and they'll be here after me, hopefully, if they don't all leave and go somewhere else," Pickens said. "Once again, we're back to 1982. I would like to try and move us along."

Hernandez said Pride is ultimately about creating a space where LGBTQ people can be themselves with people like them and not feel judged.

"It's to show support and that they have support to be proud of who they are," she said, noting that it is critical to the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ people. "Some people will say pride month is over, but for us, pride month is all year round."