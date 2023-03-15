A company selling alcohol and another advertising clothes and home accessories have something in common.
They want to get rid of trash piling up in U.S. waters, and this month, they are tackling that goal in the Middle Texas coast.
Corona Beer and Philadelphia-based apparel company United By Blue were in Seadrift last Thursday and Friday. The team from Corona shot a video on the cleanup for its social media channels, and United By Blue picked up garbage with the help of local boaters and waste collectors.
Corona's sponsorship of the coastal Texas cleanup is part of the global "Protect Our Beaches" campaign, according to Constellation Brands spokesperson Stephanie McGuane. Constellation Brands is Corona's parent company.
As part of its effort, Corona pledged to remove 1 million pounds of plastic from 100 beaches by 2025, McGuane said. The purpose of the social media videos are to "highlight the local area and raise awareness for how Corona is working to protect beaches across the country."
McGuane said Corona was interested in the Crossroads coast because of the sea turtles that nest near the shores. The goal of the Texas cleanup was to collect 250,000 pounds of trash.
"As part of the Protect Our Beaches initiative, Corona will spearhead high-impact cleanups in some of our nation’s most polluted areas, host community cleanups to drive local action, and remove single-use plastic from its business to do its part in helping to stop plastic waste at the source," McGuane said in a statement.
Representing United By Blue — the clothing company which co-sponsored the event along with Corona — was Arianna McAnulty, Sustainability and Impact program manager.
"It was interesting because we found so much trash," McAnulty said about a Thursday cleanup project in San Antonio Bay.
Four airboat teams collected an estimated 7-8 tons of trash, according to Julian Mora, who runs 2M Waste Solutions out of Houston.
"We're grabbing bulky trash, then sending it off to a dumpster," Mora said. "We've found buoy markers, fiberglass, a bathtub, a TV."
Mora's company got around thanks to Sea Tow Middle Coast Texas, co-owned by Jeff Larson and his son Brennen.
"It's a collaborative effort with companies in Texas and throughout the country," Jeff Larson said about last week's cleanup.