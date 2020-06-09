A Beeville man who admitted to ramming a pickup into a Corpus Christi naval air station was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos gave Brian Dale Robinson, 48, a 33-year prison sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.
The judge also ordered Robinson to pay $12,000 in restitution to the Naval Air Station.
