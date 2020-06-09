Generic court photo

A Beeville man who admitted to ramming a pickup into a Corpus Christi naval air station was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos gave Brian Dale Robinson, 48, a 33-year prison sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

The judge also ordered Robinson to pay $12,000 in restitution to the Naval Air Station.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.